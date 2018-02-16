Yesterday, the entire Kapoor clan came together to celebrate the 71st birthday of veteran actor Randhir Kapoor. Kareena Kapor and Karisma Kapoor managed to throw a grand birthday bash for their beloved father. The celebrations came out to be another family get together, which was full of love.

The photos surfaced over the social media are the visual proof of the grand celebration of the superstar Randhir Kapoor's birthday

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 71st birthday yesterday. The sister duo Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor left no chance to surprise their father with a huge birthday bash. Like any other Kapoor clan celebrations, Randhir Kapoor’s birthday party was another get together for the family. The birthday bash organised by the Kapoor sisters was all about the family and lots of love. After Karisma Kapoor shared a picture of the birthday celebrations on her Instagram account, fans came out to know about the unique cake cut by the Randhir Kapoor.

With the words, ‘We Love You Nana’, the birthday cake of the veteran actor also had his grandchildren Taimur Ali Khan, Kiaan and Samaira Kapoor’s names on it. The photos surfaced over the social media are the visual proof of the grand celebration of the superstar Randhir Kapoor’s birthday. Before the main celebrations, Karisma Kapoor shared a family picture on her Instagram account including mother Babita, father and birthday boy Randhir Kapoor, sister Kareena and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan. Sharing the photo, she wrote this beautiful caption, which reads: “Happy birthday papa 🎂🎉#weloveyou#birthdaywishes#ourpapa#familylove.” During the celebrations, most of the Kapoor were present.

During the birthday bash, both of the sisters were looking perfect. Karisma was wearing an orange top with a red skirt while Kareena wore a black top and pants for the party. The Party was also joined by Rishi Kapor, Neetu Kapoor, and actor Aadar Jain. Here are some more pictures from the grand celebrations of veteran actor Randhir Kapoor’s birthday. Take a look:

A few days back, Randhir Kapoor was reminiscing the memories of his father at the Raj Kapoor Awards for Excellence in Cinema. He revealed that despite being the pioneer of Indian Cinema in China, Raj Kapoor never travelled to the country because he did not want to disappoint his fans with his weight gain.