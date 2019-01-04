Bollywood superstar and the ultimate box office king Salman Khan is currently having a gala time in Goa, the party state of India. One of the fan pages of the Bollywood heartthrob shared a video of the Sultan in which Salman is seen playing Archery in Goa.

Bollywood superstar and the ultimate box office king Salman Khan is currently having a gala time in Goa, the party state of India. One of the fan pages of the Bollywood heartthrob shared a video of the Sultan in which Salman is seen playing Archery in Goa. In the video, Bhaijaan in full style in playing Archery and fans are living this avatar of Salman! After hosting popular reality show Bigg Boss for three months, we are guessing that Salman Khan has taken a break.

However, the megastar is simultaneously shooting for his upcoming film Bharat which is being helmed by ace director Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role and Disha Patani in a key role. Salman Khan is one of the most popular and undoubtedly the most bankable Bollywood actors who have been ruling the box office for the past several years after delivering back to back blockbusters such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, among many others. He is known for his unique style and has a crazy and loyal fan following across the globe!

Salman Khan was last seen in Race 3 and now will be seen in Bharat which is slated to release on the occasion of Eid this year. Salman Khan will soon start shooting for Kick 2 as well.

