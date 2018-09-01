Filmmaker Karan Johar's shocking revelations have always been head-turning. Now, again Karan's latest revelation on the show 'Feet Up With The Stars' has become a hot topic. Recently, during the chat show, Karan revealed his wish to marry a Bollywood diva, if given a chance.

On being asked about Karan Johar’s dating life, the ace producer revealed he was undersexed and underpaid. He didn’t date like serious dating. There were some situations that allowed him to venture into an intimate zone, now and then. Casual sex was not something that worked for him at all. He required to be able to interact with the person. He had some level of conversation, therefore a level of comfort.

Speaking about his wish to marry a Bollywood diva to whom he would marry in a heartbeat, Karan Johar responded with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name. Quoting the reason for her name, Karan said that since she was fun, fabulous, entertaining and that was everything that he would look for in a life partner.

Further confessing about serial dating, Karan explained that there was no one as such but did mention his suspicions about gyms as a popular hookup zone. Playfully talking about on this Karan said he was not sure. He kept on teasing Aditya Roy Kapoor about his obsession with certain gyms at different times and he thought they did much more than heavy lifting there. Later, adding more to it, he said that he felt their treadmill was running on a totally different path.

Karan Johar also talked about the actor to whom he wanted to act for his biopic. He confessed that he would prefer Ranbir Kapoor to play him because he is obsessed with his life. He has the passcode to his phone with which he (Ranbir) checks his messages, WhatsApp everything. He knew much more about his life than even he did.

Later in the interview, Karan was then asked if his mother was aware of his dating life and Karan confessed about that part of his life didn’t exist for her and she was a prude. She lived with him and he lived with her. She knew everyone who was coming and going.

At last, speaking about how Yash and Roohi spend playtime with Inaaya, Taimur. Karan said they were not at the age where they were very interactive as of then. On being asked if he had ever changed a diaper and the director-producer said, he had not been able to tie his own shoelace so if he were to change diapers he might give them diaper rash.

Coming back to Kareena Kapoor, this secret will not harm their professional relationship and we wonder what Kareena Kapoor has to say about it.

On the professional front, Karan and Kareena will be working together for his forthcoming project ‘Takht’. Kareena will be seen in a lead role in the film. Apart from Kareena, Takht also features Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

