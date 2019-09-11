After the huge success of Lust Stories, in 2018, Karan Johar decided to do a multi-year content partnership with Netflix India. It is going to be excited for the viewers, after phenomenal hits what Netflix will bring next.

Karan Johar who is known for his newest ideas and for launching new faces had tried a new platform Netflix India with Lust Stories, now he found that it has huge reach to the audience and viewers loved to watch Dharma on Netflix so there is no doubt there the sky is the limit. He wished to broaden his reach and Netflix gave the accessibility to it.

After this multi-year collaboration with Netflix, the viewers will get more drama in their house because the makers will get easy reach and got to know what the viewers are expecting from them. so without any doubt, fictional and non-fictional content is all set to band your gadgets.

In an interview, Karan Johar said that their partnership will not only bring new content to them but it will also embrace the content for the viewers also. He said that it is a platform where you need not worry about the box-office collection of the film will hit or not. Here we can experiment, the experience can show creativity and a lot more. So basically it gave them wings to fly.

After the news, many are interested in collaboration with Netflix and accepting the fact that there is going to be a hub for all the viewers and Netflix is one of them, after the huge success like Sacred Games Indian directors producers are bending towards it. International Originals director Srishti Bhel Arya said that success originals like Lust stores proved to a major moment. Netflix is hailing Indian viers.

Globally it was the first originals from Netflix which received maximum views within a month of release, that is why director, producer Karan Johar said that is a platform for easy reach and creative content. You all must be excited to see that what Karan Johar will bring next and how it will bang again. There are possibilities that new Dharma Kids will get a chance with this mega collaboration.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App