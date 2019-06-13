Karan Johar birthday bash: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his birthday last night in Mumbai. Some of the celebrities in attendance, who amped up the glamour quotient, were Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and many more.

Karan Johar birthday bash: The Bollywood industry got under one roof last night to celebrate Bollywood’s head honcho Karan Johar. Held at Karan Johar’s residence in Mumbai, the bash witnessed the presence of young brigade and some of the most known film personalities. For the bash, Karan Johar was seen dressed in a white t-shirt paired with a formal suit and neon green sneakers.

While the director was not spotted by the paparazzi, his photos on Instagram are receiving praises from celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Sophie Choudry, Nargis Fakhri and many more.

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Sonakshi Sinha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were some of the celebrities in attendance. Dressed in a black knee-length dress paired with white heels, Katrina Kaif looked absolutely stunning while Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a white top and heart earrings.

On the professional front, Karan Johar will be seen donning the director’s hat for his upcoming film Takht. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Takht is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.

Reacting to the failure of Kalank, Karan Johar said that Kalank’s failure is his failure. He is the older and wiser one who knows what works and what doesn’t. He takes its responsibility and the blame as he feels that he was aware of the material since the past 15 years. Karan Johar will also be producing upcoming films like Bhoot, Good News and Brahmastra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App