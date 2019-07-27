Indian film director and producer Karan Johar paid a sum of Rs 6 crore to buy the rights of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Dear Comrade. The movie was released on the silver screens yesterday and is trending not only in India but in US as well.

Many South Indians films have been remade in Bollywood and it should be noted that they work well on the box office screens. After the success of Kabir Singh which was a remake of Arjun Reddy producers keep an eye on the South Indian films and decide to remake them for the Bollywood audiences. The trend started with Karan Johar when he decided to release Baahubali in the Hindi markets. Later, he presented Rajinikanth–Akshay Kumar 2.0. Apart from him Farhan Akhtar also released KGF Chapter 1 in Hindi and now T-Series has joined the queue and is ready to present Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho in August.

Karan Johar continuing with the trend bought the rights of Dear Comrade even before the film was released. The Bollywood remake of this film will feature Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. As per reports, Karan paid a huge amount to secure the movie rights. Apart from him, Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Vijay Galani and Sajid Nadiadwala also wanted to buy the rights. The amount paid by him is the highest sum paid to any South Indian film so far. It would be interesting to see how the remake will work at the box office.

The intense love story, Dear Comrade has got positive reviews so far. The box office collection of day 1 was Rs 10 crore and it has become the third-highest opener of 2019 in the US. It is directed by Bharat Kamma and bankrolled by Yash Rangineni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. In the movie, Vijay plays the role of Chaitanya and Rashmika will be seen as Lily. The plot of the movie revolves Vijay a student union leader who falls in love with a state-level cricketer Rashmika.

