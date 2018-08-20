The speculations are rife that Karan Johar will bring the two Khans of Bollywood together for Koffee with Karan season 6. Not just it, Katrina Kaif will also join the duo on the celebrity chat show.

It was only recently Karan Johar shared the photographs of ‘Koffee with Karan’ season 6 and took the internet by storm. As if the promo shoot picture wasn’t enough, the expected guest list has raised our more curiosity to watch the show. Yes, if the latest media reports are to be believed the ace producer Karan Johar has roped in the two megastars of Bollywood for an episode. Any guesses? Well, they are none other than Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

What’s more interesting is that to add more spice in the show, the makers have decided to rope in Salman Khan’s ex Katrina Kaif along with the duo.

Speaking about the same, a source revealed to a leading daily that Salman and SRK were buddies and individually too, they share a great rapport with Karan. Since SRK ’s upcoming film ‘Zero’ stars Katrina, she is also Salman’s heroine in ‘Bharat’, too. So, it makes sense that she will join the two superstars. Sources added that both SRK and Salman are witty and together they can pull Kat’s leg to make it a fun episode. They are working on the concept and if all goes well, the trio will be seen together for the first time on Karan’s show.

In the previous season, in an episode of Kangana Ranaut became a hot topic wherein she discussed the existence of nepotism in the Bollywood industry and branded Karan as a ‘flagbearer of nepotism’. This led to a debate that continues to rage in the whole industry.

Koffee with Karan Season six will reportedly launch on October 21 and air on every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.

Well, the celebrity chat show tends to bring out the hidden secrets of the show and if this turns out to be true we wonder what trio will give all of us to gossip.

PLAY DATE!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 22, 2018 at 5:00am PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More