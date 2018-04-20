Beyond the Clouds is written and directed by Majid Majidi. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman and stars Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. he film story is centered around a brother-sister relationship. Further, it focuses on the siblings' bond, on human relationships in general.

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan‘s Beyond The Clouds has finally been released on Friday—April 20 and the film has opened to positive reviews both by the critics as well as the audience. The film, which premiered at the 2017 BFI London Film Festival, has been praised by many Bollywood celebrities as well. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who saw the movie, last night at a special screening, has completely loved the film and especially Ishaan’s spectacular performance in the much-awaited film. The actor took to micro-blogging site Twitter to praise the film and Ishaan’s performance.

“Ishaan is spectacular in #BeyondTheClouds …such strong silences and heartfelt outbreaks…his maturity as an Artist at this age is so rare…welcome to the movies Ishaan you have such an exciting journey ahead of you….,” tweeted Karan Johar. He further added, “Malvika is immensely strong and assured in #BeyondTheClouds …such a wonderful debut under Majidi ‘s prolific eye….he creates a raw canvas with effortless ease and absorbs you into its world….” He also praised film’s director Majid Majidi for his outstanding work.

Ishaan is spectacular in #BeyondTheClouds …such strong silences and heartfelt outbreaks…his maturity as an Artist at this age is so rare…welcome to the movies Ishaan you have such an exciting journey ahead of you….. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 20, 2018

Malvika is immensely strong and assured in #BeyondTheClouds …such a wonderful debut under Majidi ‘s prolific eye….he creates a raw canvas with effortless ease and absorbs you into its world…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 20, 2018

Beyond the Clouds is written and directed by Majid Majidi. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman and stars Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. he film story is centered around a brother-sister relationship. Further, it focuses on the siblings’ bond, on human relationships in general. The film is a grown-up version of Majidi’s previously directly Children of Heaven (1997), set in Mumbai. The story revolves around the life of two siblings, who when on the run from the cops after a drug bust. Amir a 19-year-old peddler from Mumbai finds solitude in his past, meanwhile his estranged sister Tara, who in a bid to protect her brother lands up in jail.

This catastrophic incident turns serendipitous for them, whose entire lives have been clouded by despair as unexpectedly the light shines on them from Beyond the Clouds! The film highlights the many facets of India intertwined with the celebration of love & family!

