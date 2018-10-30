It seems like all the three judges of the popular reality show India's Got Talent are having a blast on the sets of the show. In a recent video shared by Malaika Arora on her official Instagram account, we see ace filmmaker Karan Johar taking a video of his co-judges on the show.

It seems like all the three judges of the popular reality show India’s Got Talent are having a blast on the sets of the show. In a recent video shared by Malaika Arora on her official Instagram account, we see ace filmmaker Karan Johar taking a video of his co-judges on the show. In the small but adorable video, we see Karan praising Malaika’s outfit and saying that she is looking like a bubble gum in the hot pink dress that she is wearing.

They have a very witty conversation and then Karan moves on to Kiran Kher and share another funny conversation. However, it is true that Malaika Arora is indeed looking extremely hot in that pink dress that she was wearing on the show. Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses who is mostly known for her item numbers. She has given us some iconic dance numbers such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Huyi, among many others.

She is a television host and has judged a lot of shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Next Top Model, among many others. She is also a social media sensation and keeps sharing her sexy and hot photos on her Instagram account.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More