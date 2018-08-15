Ace filmmaker Karan Johar along with his mother Hiroo Yash Johar and kids Yash and Roohi celebrated the 72nd Independence Day and his photo has been shared by one of his fan pages and the photo has gone viral on social media.

In the photo, we see Karan, his mother and the cute twins Yash and Roohi posing for the camera and a national flag behind them. Karan Johar is one of the biggest producer and directors of Bollywood and his adorable family photo has taken social media by storm.

The entire nation is celebrating Independence Day today and much Bollywood celebrity such as the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, among others took to social media site Twitter to wish their fans a very happy Independence Day. Karan Johar recently produced Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Dhadak which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year.

Karan Johar will also be backing Rohit Shetty’s Simmba which stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Karan Johar is an actor, screenwriter, producer and director is also a fashion icon. His fashion choices are loved by his fans and his latest photo is winning the Internet.

Karan Johar’s twin kids Yash and Roohi are looking way too adorable in the photo in which they are seen celebrating the Independence Day. However, Yash and Roohi are not the only ones who are celebrating Independence Day. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan was also snapped celebrating Independence Day and his photos have taken over the Internet. These star kids celebrating Independence Day is the cutest thing on the Internet today.

