The much-talked relationship of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in the headlines for various reasons. From their frequent outings to dinner dates, they have garnered a lot of attention. Already there is a lot of curiosity about terhi relationship in the air, now the ace filmmaker has spilled the beans on their relationship.

The ace filmmaker Karan Johar has confirmed the relationship of the much-talked relationship of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor on the popular celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan’ s episode. The recent episode was about spilling the beans about spicy gossip. In a previous episode, when Karan asked about Arjun Kapoor’s relationship status, Arjun admitted not being single but refrain himself from talking about dating Malaika. However, in today episode with cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, Karan finally confirmed that Arjun and Malaika are dating.

It all started when the filmmaker asked KL Rahul’s dating life. To which KL Rahul repiled in negative. When the filmmaker asked whether it’s Malaika or not. To which, KL Rahul replied no. To which Karan stated that the reasons behind for not dating Malaika as Arjun Kapoor. Although their frequent outings have already confirmed their relationship, however, Karan Johar’s statement has only put a stamp on the ongoing relationship. Later, the discussion shifted to the meaning of the crushes.

Malaika Arora parted ways from Arbaaz Khan in 2017. The couple has a son named Arhaan who was born on November 9, 2002. Malaika Arora is known for various songs such as Munni Badnam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Heyy Babyy, Kaal and many others. While on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Namstey England along with Parineeti Chopra.

