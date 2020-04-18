Filmmaker Karan Johar also extended his helping hands towards saving the nation. Karan shares the news on social media that Dharma Production pledges to contribute to PM Cares, Chief Minister’s relief fund, and NGOs to fight COVID-19.

During the coronavirus crisis, the government has been taking every action to combat the spread of the deadly virus, from social distancing to double up the testing process in each state. Meanwhile, Bollywood is playing a key role to create awareness among the people and supporting the nation by donating to PM CARES Fund. Filmmaker Karan Johar also extended his helping hands to the PM CARES and Chief Minister’s relief fund.

Karan announced it on his Instagram and shared an emotional montage of visuals, where he narrates how Indians always stood solitary in the time of need, along with a note which reads: All are united in the fight against COVID-19. Its the responsibility of every citizen to do their bit as the nation is going through a tough phase. By looking at the unprecedented situation, Dharma production decided to support this notable cause with a mission to aid and provide relief. Lets Unite Against COVID-19.

On the other hand, other actors like Sonu Sood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor and others came forward to save lives and nation, as PM Narendra Modi said, Jaan Bhi Jahan Bhi which means the run the nation life is also equally important.

Whilst, Salman Khan who is always known for his Dabangg deeds, openly said in the public platform, that he is also scared of the current situation and he has no shame to admit it. The actor further said it’s no time to show bravery as it can keep their family lives at risk and of others too!

Mumbai sees the highest number of #COVID19 cases today as 184 people tested positive: Maharashtra Health Department pic.twitter.com/J3wLQFpl1H — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

