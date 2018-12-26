Karan Johar is one of the most popular personalities of Bollywood industry. Known to create a buzz with every candid statement of his, Karan Johar manages to hog headlines every now and then. The fashion enthusiast is one of the biggest gossip spillers of the industry and there are several proofs of it.

The romantic song already featured Ranbir Kapoor but imagining that it was for ladylove Alia Bhatt is giving us all love-dovey vibes.

This time too, grabbing all the attention, Karan Johar has given a green flag to all the gossips surrounding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s alleged relationship. Recently, the filmmaker graced Neha Dhupia’s show No Filter with Neha and spilt beans on some hottest topics. From talking about his upcoming grand project Takht to officiating Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship, Karan Johar used every minute of the show!

When Neha Dhupia asked KJo to dedicate a song to Bollywood new lovebirds, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, he candidly sang the title track of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and cleared all our doubts! The romantic song already featured Ranbir Kapoor but imagining that it was for ladylove Alia Bhatt is giving us all love-dovey vibes. Well, it seems that Karan Johar is acting cupid for the sweet love story of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and is making them fall in love even more!

