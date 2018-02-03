Filmmaker Karan Johar walked the ramp for designer label Falguni Shane Peacock on the third day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. Karan Johar dazzled the runway dressed in a stylish jacket in silver and black colour but it was his striking hairdo, which stole the show.

It’s that time of the year again when the much awaited Lakme Fashion Week has begun. It was the third day of the LFW 2918 when filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known for his style statements and shining pair of shoes which he loved to show off, walked the ramp for designer label Falguni Shane Peacock on the third day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. Karan Johar dazzled the runway dressed in a stylish jacket in silver and black colour but it was his striking hairdo, which stole the show.

The filmmaker took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share his new look with a spectacular grey hairdo and wrote, “50 Shades of Grey.” Karan has always been vocal about the fact that he loves to wear shining ‘OOTD’ but we never knew that he would go n experiment this with his hair n still look fabulous. Karan dazzled the ramp with his shimmery attire, grey hair and of course, the confidence that the filmmaker always carries be it any fashion show.

On the work front, Karan’s previous directorial venture after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a big success and now Dharma Productions has a huge line up of films that he has put his money in – Drive featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, Raazi featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, Kesari featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, Brahmastra featuring Ali and Ranbir Kapoor. He will also be seen acting in the upcoming film Welcome to New York. He sure has his plate full. Last year, Karan Johar embraced parenthood and became a single father to twins Roohi and Yash, who were born via surrogacy.