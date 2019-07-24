Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Dear Comrade has managed to spell its magic ahead of its release date. Amid soaring expectations among cinephiles, Filmmaker Karan Johar got a chance to be one of the first ones to watch the film and it impressed him so much that he has decided to bankroll its Hindi remake. To make an official announcement, Karan shared a photo with the team of Dear Comrade on Tuesday evening.
Calling the film a stunning and powerful love story, Karan praised the top-notch performances, exceptional music and on-point direction along with the lead pair Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. He further announced that his production house Dharma Movies will remake this beautiful film.
The announcement of Dear Comrade Hindi remake has raised excitement among fans, who are eagerly waiting to watch the original film on the big screen. But, there is also a section of the audience who are disappointed with the trend of remakes in the Bollywood industry. Several users mentioned that the announcement is a result of Arjun Reddy Hindi remake titled Kabir Singh’s blockbuster success at the box office that originally also starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.
Check out how social media is reacting to Dear Comrade Hindi remake announcement:
Directed and written by Bharat Kamma and bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Dear Comrade is a love story between a student leader played by Deverakonda and a state-level cricketer played by Rashmika Mandanna. Karan Johar, on the other hand, will be seen donning the director’s hat for his upcoming multi-starrer film Takht.