Ahead of the much-anticipated release of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Dear Comrade, Dharma House's head honcho Karan Johar has announced its Hindi remake. Dear Comrade co-starring Rashmika Mandanna is slated to hit the silver screens on July 26.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Dear Comrade has managed to spell its magic ahead of its release date. Amid soaring expectations among cinephiles, Filmmaker Karan Johar got a chance to be one of the first ones to watch the film and it impressed him so much that he has decided to bankroll its Hindi remake. To make an official announcement, Karan shared a photo with the team of Dear Comrade on Tuesday evening.

Calling the film a stunning and powerful love story, Karan praised the top-notch performances, exceptional music and on-point direction along with the lead pair Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. He further announced that his production house Dharma Movies will remake this beautiful film.

The announcement of Dear Comrade Hindi remake has raised excitement among fans, who are eagerly waiting to watch the original film on the big screen. But, there is also a section of the audience who are disappointed with the trend of remakes in the Bollywood industry. Several users mentioned that the announcement is a result of Arjun Reddy Hindi remake titled Kabir Singh’s blockbuster success at the box office that originally also starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

Stunning and powerful love story! With top notch performances and exceptional music by @justin_tunes On point debut direction by @bharatkamma @TheDeverakonda is BRILLIANT as is @iamRashmika well done @MythriOfficial ! ANNOUNCING that @DharmaMovies to REMAKE this beautiful film pic.twitter.com/IRZJ7fTZ9L — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 23, 2019

Check out how social media is reacting to Dear Comrade Hindi remake announcement:

The trailer of #DearComrade had classic written all over it, after reading this tweet i am sure film would be fantastic as well. Glad to hear that Dharma is going to remake it in hindi. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 23, 2019

Karan Johar after watching South Indian Movies : pic.twitter.com/fZF1iShdxK — Prashant (@prashant_7_) July 23, 2019

#DearComrade Life of #KaranJohar

Birth

Launch star kids

Remix classic hindi songs into filth

Watch other cult films from any other language

Remake them

Produce #Soty franchise

Death — Gouri Priya (@gouripriyasjadu) July 23, 2019

han original banate ho to Kalank banate ho

remake se hi nepotism ki gaadi chalao ? — Saucy!!! (@thesaucysalman) July 23, 2019

lol look at this…just becos Kabir Singh worked …. Mr KARAN JOHAR is planning to remake this in the future….gosh @ThatVickeyGirl — amitjain002 (@amitjain002) July 23, 2019

#SushantSinghRajput should play the lead in #DearComrade..he will bring that rustic rawness which hasnt been explored fully and was done very subtly in #SonChiriya, and hence can be blown fully in masala avatar! @karanjohar

please give him his due after the #Drive injustice ! pic.twitter.com/7c9LeFJTW9 — JabTakHaiCinema (@ajay36mittal) July 23, 2019

Set out to ruin another film in the name of remake? pic.twitter.com/9UHb9KWvKO — S. Silambarasu (@SilamSiva) July 23, 2019

Life of bollywood Wait till south industry makes a film.

Remake it in hindi and cash. — 乃卄卂尺卂ㄒ卄 (@bharathbunny27) July 23, 2019

Directed and written by Bharat Kamma and bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Dear Comrade is a love story between a student leader played by Deverakonda and a state-level cricketer played by Rashmika Mandanna. Karan Johar, on the other hand, will be seen donning the director’s hat for his upcoming multi-starrer film Takht.

