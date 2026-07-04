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Home > Entertainment News > Karan Johar Defends Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Alpha Amid Mixed Reviews: ‘The Audience Is Way…’

Karan Johar Defends Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Alpha Amid Mixed Reviews: ‘The Audience Is Way…’

As Alpha continues its theatrical run amid mixed reviews, filmmaker Karan Johar has come out in support of the YRF Spy Universe film. Praising Alia Bhatt's performance and the audience's response, he urged moviegoers to celebrate cinema instead of giving in to "online negativity."

Karan Johar Defends Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Alpha (Photo: X)
Karan Johar Defends Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Alpha (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 17:59 IST

The conversation around Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha shows no signs of slowing down. While the Yash Raj Films spy thriller has drawn praise for its action set pieces and performances, its screenplay has divided critics and audiences. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar has weighed in, defending the film and applauding its theatrical performance. In a strongly worded Instagram Stories post, Johar argued that the audience’s response matters far more than the criticism circulating online.

His comments come as Alpha, the first female-led film in the expanding YRF Spy Universe, continues its box office run after releasing in cinemas on July 3.

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‘The audience is above online negativity’

Sharing his thoughts, Karan described Alpha’s opening as encouraging at a time when theatres continue to struggle with footfalls. “When footfalls are a challenge, Alpha takes a solid start. It emphasises many things… the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors,” he wrote. The filmmaker also praised Alia Bhatt, saying the film once again proves her box office appeal and acting credentials.

“The stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt are evident. The impact of a big-screen spectacle is undeniable. YRF continues to build theatrical franchise films that deserve applause, not toxicity,” he added. Ending his message on an optimistic note, Johar urged audiences to support theatres instead of getting caught up in online debates. “Please relax and celebrate that cinemas are breathing. Go watch Alpha and stop doom-scrolling,” he wrote.

Karan Johar Defends Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Alpha Amid Mixed Reviews: ‘The Audience Is Way…’

A significant chapter for the YRF Spy Universe

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha marks the first woman-led film in the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. The film follows elite agents Sita (Alia Bhatt) and Durga (Sharvari), whose fractured relationship is tested as they reunite to investigate a covert mission known as Operation Odyssey.

The cast also features Anil Kapoor as RAW chief Vikrant Kaul and Bobby Deol as the primary antagonist. A special appearance by Hrithik Roshan, reprising his role as Major Kabir from War, has emerged as one of the film’s most talked-about moments.

Strong opening, but reviews remain divided

At the box office, Alpha opened with approximately ₹9.25 crore net in India across more than 7,500 shows, giving the film a respectable start despite stiff competition. Critical reception, however, has been mixed. While many viewers have appreciated the action choreography, visual scale and performances of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, others have pointed to its uneven storytelling and emotional disconnect. One review described the film as “competently mounted but emotionally underwhelming,” suggesting it falls short of reinventing the Spy Universe despite delivering a few standout moments.

Even so, Alpha remains an important milestone for Hindi cinema, becoming the first female-fronted entry in one of Bollywood’s biggest action franchises. With the weekend expected to boost collections, the film’s long-term box office performance will now depend largely on audience word of mouth rather than online discourse.

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Karan Johar Defends Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Alpha Amid Mixed Reviews: ‘The Audience Is Way…’
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Karan Johar Defends Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Alpha Amid Mixed Reviews: ‘The Audience Is Way…’
Karan Johar Defends Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Alpha Amid Mixed Reviews: ‘The Audience Is Way…’
Karan Johar Defends Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Alpha Amid Mixed Reviews: ‘The Audience Is Way…’
Karan Johar Defends Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Alpha Amid Mixed Reviews: ‘The Audience Is Way…’

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