The Indian film director Karan Johar is ready to do anything to get the two amazing actors out of trouble as he considers himself the reason for putting them in trouble. The two actors have been charged for using vulgar and abusive language. The video of the event which was held in Worli, Mumbai was uploaded on January 28, 2015, on Youtube but the team had to delete the video due to the controversial content.

Bombay High Court earlier refused to relief Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh on an FIR filed for allegedly using abusive language during AIB knockout. As per the sources, the Indian film director Karan Johar is ready to do anything to get the two amazing actors out of trouble as considers himself the reason for putting them in trouble. “Little did Karan know it would backfire so badly. Karan has been heard telling close friends that he feels responsible for whatever happened and is determined to extend all legal help to extricate them from the situation. Both Ranveer and Arjun are part of Karan’s extended family. He is determined to get them out of this situation,” said a source close to Karan Johar to Bollywood Hungama.

The Gunday boys along with 10 other celebrities that included Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar, members of AIB team performed at a charity event on December 20, 2014, in Worli area in Mumbai. A year later the video of the entire event was uploaded on Youtube which went viral and made Dundkar filed a complaint with the chief metropolitan magistrate of Girgaon court on February 2015, the complainant said that the show was “vulgar, obscene, and pornographic.” An FIR was then registered against the 10 people in the court. Another FIR was filed against the 10 people in Pune by locals.

The AIB Knockout was a roast comedy that was held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Worli, Mumbai. The team uploaded a video in January 2015 but had to remove it from their Youtube account due to the controversies.

