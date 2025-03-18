Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

The film, which premiered on Netflix on March 7, faced severe backlash for its dialogues and performances. During the trailer launch of his upcoming production Akaal, Johar responded to the negativity surrounding the film.

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar and still from Nadaaniyan


Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar recently addressed the widespread criticism surrounding Nadaaniyan, the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Khushi Kapoor.

The film, which premiered on Netflix on March 7, faced severe backlash for its dialogues and performances. During the trailer launch of his upcoming production Akaal, Johar responded to the negativity surrounding the film.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Karan’s Take on the Film’s Criticism

When asked about the trolling of Ibrahim and Khushi, Karan Johar quoted a famous Bollywood song, saying, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna… chhodo bekaar ki baatein, beet na jaaye raina” (People will always talk; it’s their job to do so… let go of unnecessary chatter before the night slips away).

He acknowledged the criticism from both critics and trolls, stating, “My relationship with critics does not change based on their reviews. I don’t believe in conspiracy theories that critics are deliberately bringing a film down. However, trolls are often nameless people projecting their frustrations onto others. I only feel pity for them.”

On the Role of Critics and Harsh Reviews

Karan Johar also expressed concern over overly negative reviews, mentioning how critics should be mindful of the impact their words have on actors and their families.

“I genuinely respect critics, but when you write harsh things, remember that these actors have parents who read those reviews too. One critic even wrote, ‘I want to kick this film.’ I have a problem with such remarks.”

Adding a touch of humor, Karan cleverly referenced his past films while addressing the situation: “I don’t have a problem with any critics. You have your opinions, and we accept them. We too have our Nadaaniyan (naivety), some Gustakhiyan (missteps), and sometimes even Gehraiyaan (depth),” earning cheers from the audience.

About ‘Nadaaniyan’

Nadaaniyan is a teen romantic comedy directed by Shauna Gautam in her debut film. It stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, along with Archana Puran Singh, Meezaan Jafri, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, and others.

Despite high expectations, the film was met with negative reviews, with critics calling out its unimpressive performances and outdated dialogues.

While Nadaaniyan may not have resonated well with audiences, Karan Johar remains unfazed by the backlash, emphasizing the importance of resilience in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Where To Stream Pradeep Ranganathan’s Latest Blockbuster Dragon? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Filed under

Karan Johar Nadaaniyan

newsx

Germany’s Bundestag Approves ‘Debt Brake’ Reform, Paving Way for More Government Borrowing
newsx

Does DOGE Operate ‘Outside The Bounds’ Of US Law? Top House Democrats Want Answers
Karan Johar and still fro

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film...
newsx

Trump Administration to Reinstate 24,500 Fired Workers Following Court Order
Gwyneth Paltrow And Megha

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand...
Donald Trump

Trump Calls For Impeachment Of Judge Over Alien Enemies Act Deportation Case
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Germany’s Bundestag Approves ‘Debt Brake’ Reform, Paving Way for More Government Borrowing

Germany’s Bundestag Approves ‘Debt Brake’ Reform, Paving Way for More Government Borrowing

Does DOGE Operate ‘Outside The Bounds’ Of US Law? Top House Democrats Want Answers

Does DOGE Operate ‘Outside The Bounds’ Of US Law? Top House Democrats Want Answers

Trump Administration to Reinstate 24,500 Fired Workers Following Court Order

Trump Administration to Reinstate 24,500 Fired Workers Following Court Order

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand...

Trump Calls For Impeachment Of Judge Over Alien Enemies Act Deportation Case

Trump Calls For Impeachment Of Judge Over Alien Enemies Act Deportation Case

Entertainment

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Why Is Devendra Fadnavis Blaming Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava For People’s Anger Against Aurangzeb In Nagpur?

Why Is Devendra Fadnavis Blaming Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava For People’s Anger Against Aurangzeb In Nagpur?

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For Rape Of A Minor

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu Arjun After Paying ₹120 Crore In Tax

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips