Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

The film, which premiered on Netflix on March 7, faced severe backlash for its dialogues and performances. During the trailer launch of his upcoming production Akaal, Johar responded to the negativity surrounding the film.

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar recently addressed the widespread criticism surrounding Nadaaniyan, the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Khushi Kapoor.

The film, which premiered on Netflix on March 7, faced severe backlash for its dialogues and performances. During the trailer launch of his upcoming production Akaal, Johar responded to the negativity surrounding the film.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram Advertisement · Scroll to continue A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Karan’s Take on the Film’s Criticism

When asked about the trolling of Ibrahim and Khushi, Karan Johar quoted a famous Bollywood song, saying, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna… chhodo bekaar ki baatein, beet na jaaye raina” (People will always talk; it’s their job to do so… let go of unnecessary chatter before the night slips away).

He acknowledged the criticism from both critics and trolls, stating, “My relationship with critics does not change based on their reviews. I don’t believe in conspiracy theories that critics are deliberately bringing a film down. However, trolls are often nameless people projecting their frustrations onto others. I only feel pity for them.”

On the Role of Critics and Harsh Reviews

Karan Johar also expressed concern over overly negative reviews, mentioning how critics should be mindful of the impact their words have on actors and their families.

“I genuinely respect critics, but when you write harsh things, remember that these actors have parents who read those reviews too. One critic even wrote, ‘I want to kick this film.’ I have a problem with such remarks.”

Adding a touch of humor, Karan cleverly referenced his past films while addressing the situation: “I don’t have a problem with any critics. You have your opinions, and we accept them. We too have our Nadaaniyan (naivety), some Gustakhiyan (missteps), and sometimes even Gehraiyaan (depth),” earning cheers from the audience.

About ‘Nadaaniyan’

Nadaaniyan is a teen romantic comedy directed by Shauna Gautam in her debut film. It stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, along with Archana Puran Singh, Meezaan Jafri, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, and others.

Despite high expectations, the film was met with negative reviews, with critics calling out its unimpressive performances and outdated dialogues.

While Nadaaniyan may not have resonated well with audiences, Karan Johar remains unfazed by the backlash, emphasizing the importance of resilience in the entertainment industry.