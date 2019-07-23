Karan Johar's movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song named Bole Chudiyan recently crossed 400 million views on YouTube today. Director of the film, Karan shared the good news on his Twitter thanking all the cast and crew. Read the Tweet here.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s popular song Bole Chudiyan recently crossed 400 million views on YouTube. The song featured legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter today and shared a post getting all emotional about the song’s success.

Bole Chudiya is a traditional dance song from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which was directed by Karan Johar and released in 2001. The popular number was choreographed by Fahar Khan.

Sony Music India recently shared the good news on Twitter congratulating him. After he shared the post-Karan Johar got emotional and Tweeted about the same calling it the most memorable song of his career with so many talented stars. He also shared how afraid he was while shooting with legendary actor Amitabh. It was the first time Karan worked with him later, they worked together in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

Most memorable song of my career! My first working opportunity with the LEGEND @SrBachchan ( literally fainted with nervousness) and the coming together of such incredible talent! @iamsrk @iHrithik @KajolAtUN #Jayabachchan #bebo choreographed by the one and only @TheFarahKhan https://t.co/upVuYtPw0A — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Karan is working on his next big release titled Takht. The film features Ranveer Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor. The shooting will begin by September. On the other hand, Amitabh recently completed shooting for Chehre and is currently working on Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo. Fans re really excited to see him in the next season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

