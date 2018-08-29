Karan Johar is all set to launch the new hotties of Bollywood Khushi Kapoor and Aryan Khan. The star kids who are often snapped having fun at B-Town parties as per sources are all set to make their Bollywood debut. A source was noted saying that Khushi Kapoor making a debut is being kept as a well-guarded secret but they’ve already started looking for a suitable script.

Filmmaker Karan Johar launching late Bollywood diva Sridevi Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. As per sources, the beautiful lady will be seen sharing the screen with Shahrukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan in the film. While Khushi Kapoor has already made her debut in the Fashion industry, fans are already excited to see the two super hot and sexy star-kids to make a Bollywood debut just like Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar. A source close to The Asian Age was noted saying that Khushi will be launched sooner rather than later, and that too by Karan Johar. Karan has taken over that responsibility from her father Boney Kapoor. Although, Khushi Kapoor making a debut is being kept as a well-guarded secret but they’ve already started looking for a suitable script.

The godson!!! @___aryan___ ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 30, 2018 at 3:34pm PDT

The newbie B-Town stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar came to limelight after their debut movie Dhadak turned out to be a blockbuster. The Hindi remake of Marathi super hit Siarat was released on July 20, this year. Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shalini Kapoor, Kharaj Mukherjee and Aishwarya Narkar starrer Dhadak was made under the banners of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the love saga became one of the highest grossing Indian films of 2018.

Talking about Karan Johar’s other projects, Johar’s upcoming movie Kesari starring Akshay Kumar is Anurag Singh directorial. The movie will hit the theatres on August 19, next year. While Karan’s Simmba starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ashutosh Rana, Suresh Oberoi, Sonu Sood and Zakir Hussain will release on December 28, this year.

