Koffee with Karan 6: Koffee with Karan 6, hosted by Filmmaker Karan Johar, has emerged as one of the controversial seasons of all times. Post Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s infamous episode, the two cricketers have subjected to a lot of criticism and flak all over social media for their objectionable comments on women. Amid the row, Filmmaker Karan Johar also faced the heat for encouraging such mindset on his platform and his silence on the same only enraged the viewers further.

In a conversation with a news portal, Karan Johar has ended his long-drawn silence by stating that he feels very responsible for all what happened as it is his show and his platform. Since he invited them as guests, the repercussions of the same are also his responsibility. Stating that he has had many sleepless nights since that episode aired, Karan added that the matter has now gone into a zone that is beyond his control.

Speaking about how he has no control over the answers given by his guests, Karan Johar said that he asked them the same questions posed to everyone else including female actors like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Stating that he regrets all that happened, Karan added that many statements were made that crossed boundaries and he apologises for the same. He added that he feels the two cricketers have already paid the price for all what happened.

After the fiasco, BCCI has suspended the duo and banned them from playing any form of cricket until the inquiry initiated against them gets completed leading to a firm decision. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s participation in IPL and World Cup 2019 can also be hampered due to a delay in the verdict.

