Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed that he hates Holi and the reason behind it is one of his close friend Abhishek Bachchan. During the shoot of India's Next Superstars, Karan revealed that he has not played Holi since the age of 10 and fears the festival very much. Recalling his Holi experiences, Karan also revealed that he had once accidentally hurt himself on the day of Holi.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed that he hates holi and the reason behind it is none other than his close friend Abhishek Bachchan. On a special episode of the show India’s Next Superstars, Karan recalled his experience and revealed that he has not played since the age of 10. “I fondly remember visiting Amitji‘s house for Holi when I was 10-years-old. I told him why I feared the festival so much. That’s when Abhishek came inside the room, picked me up and threw me in a pool of coloured water. That was the end of my love for Holi and I haven’t played ever since,” he said.

Not just that, Karan also revealed that he had once accidentally hurt himself on the day of Holi. “When I was seven, the kids in my colony ran behind me to put silver colour paint on me. Trying to save myself, I fell down and got hurt, and ended up in a fight with the other kids,” he recalled. That pretty much sounds like our childhood holi experiences, isn’t it? As the country mourns over the loss of superstar Sridevi, most of the Bollywood celebrities will not be celebrating Holi this year.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi took to her Twitter handle to reveal that she has decided to cancel her Holi party as a mark of respect to Sridevi. She tweeted, “Our Holi party at Janki Kurir stands cancelled on 2nd March in the wake of Sridevis passing away.” On the work front, Karan Johar, who was last seen in Diljit Dosanjh and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Welcome To New York, is producing Sridevi’s daughter Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s debut film Dhadak and Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App