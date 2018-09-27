Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar shares one of the most adorable photos featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar. In his post, the director-producer wrote, "the biggest blockbuster ever."

Karan Johar on Wednesday, September 26 gave one of the cutest surprises to his huge fan following on Instagram by posting an adorable photo of his crew. Having Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar in one frame is simply a treat to watch. While the photo which has already set the internet on fire has so far garnered 181,705 likes on Instagram. Isn’t it exciting to watch all the biggest and highly praised Bollywood celebs hanging out together? While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen smiling and enjoying Ranbir Kapoor’s hug, seems like Alia Bhatt and her godfather Karan Johar decided to twin in red-blue casuals.

Take a look at the photo shared by filmmaker Karan Johar:

ALSO READ: Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 7: Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor-starrer expected to cross Rs 30 crore



Student Of The Year director Karan Johar even shared a cute trio photo with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh on his official Instagram post.

ALSO READ: Sui Dhaaga movie release, celebrity reaction and audience reviews LIVE Updates: Anushka Sharma-starrer all set to hit the theatres tomorrow

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to entertain their huge fan following with the upcoming film Brahmastra which is bankrolled by Karan Johar and directed by Ayan Mukerji. On the other hand, energy king Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba starring newbie Sara Ali Khan which too is produced by Karan Johar.

ALSO READ: Pataakha movie release, celebrity reaction and audience reviews LIVE Updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More