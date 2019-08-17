Filmmaker Karan Johar recently attended Kuch Kuch Hota Hai screening at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Karan said he would like to cast Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor if the movie is remade. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released in 1998 featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

One of the most loved movies of Bollywood Kuch Kuch Hota Hai recently had a special screening in Australia. Directer of the movie Karan Johar attended the screening and asserted that he would love to see Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in the remake. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released in 1998 and featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead role. The romantic comedy was loved by fans and is still remembered.

The movie was displayed at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. When asked Karan said, he would love to see Ranvir Singh playing the character of Rahul as he has that mad intensity like Shah Rukh. Alia Bhatt will perfectly fit into the role of Anjali as she has the spunk and Jahnvi as Tina because she is poised.

Karan said he had no idea the film will get so much fame. Before making the film he had only one scene in mind which he narrated to Shah Rukh and he bought it. He also contacted Tabu, Urmila, Aishwarya but no one turned back. Later on, Rani was finalised for the role after Aditya Chopra suggested her name.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the most loved movies of Karan. Last year the movie completed two decades and Karan celebrated the same with a grand party. Recently, the actor was stuck in a big controversy after posting a video on social media featuring Bollywood stars. It was presumed that the celebs were consuming drugs in the house party hosted by Karan. However, no official statement was made by anyone them.

