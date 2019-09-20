Bala: Filmmaker has announced that the upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam starrer will now release on November 15 and on the date it was earlier scheduled. Karan took to his Twitter to announce the great news.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming mazedar film Bala will release a week earlier to its initial release date. The film was initially slated for release on November 22 this year, but it has now received a new date to hit the big screen and that is November 15.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Twitter handle to announce the change in the film’s release date on behalf of producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, he wrote that, The Further GOOD NEWWZ ( pardon the plug) is that his friends’ funny, poignant and mazedar film Bala has a new date which he’s proud to announce to all of the audiences! And it’s a week earlier. The new date is 15th November 2019.

Coincidentally, Karan’s upcoming production Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, which was earlier supposed to release on the same day as of Ayushmann’s Bala, i.e. November 15, was postponed today. Its new theatrical release date has been now shifted to February 21, 2020, and it was likely done to avoid a box office clash between the two films. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship stars Vicky Kaushal opposite Bhumi Pednekar in lead.

Now with the latest development of Amar Kaushik’s directorial, the fans of both the National-Award winning actors, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, will be able to watch the films at their respective dates in theatres.

The Further GOOD NEWWZ ( pardon the plug) is that my friends funny, poignant and mazedar film #Bala has a new date which I am proud to announce to all of you! And it’s a week earlier! #DineshVijan @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar ! The new date is 15th November 2019! pic.twitter.com/ghXdL1jrC4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 20, 2019

New release date… #Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship to release on 21 Feb 2020… Stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar… Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh… Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan… Zee Studios presentation. pic.twitter.com/sj45PAGJ3O — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 20, 2019

Other than Ayushmann, Bala also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen playing a unique role this time, a man who suffers from premature baldness and how he deals with such a problem in his life at different occasions. On the other hand, Bhumi will play his love interest in the film and this will the third project together for both the actors.

