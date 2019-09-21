Karan Johar on Kalank disaster: Bollywood's ace director-producer-screenwriter Karan Johar in a recent interview opens up on Kalank box office failure and said, in today's era good scripts matter the most and audiences are the true superstar, so big actors in the films are not enough to hook the audiences.

Karan Johar on Kalank disaster: Karan Johar is one of those directors who don’t feel shy to take the onus for his tanked films. The director-producer-screenwriter Karan Johar has given some entertaining movie to the viewers. From blockbuster hit films like Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, My Name Is Khan, Dostana, its an endless list. Karan is one of those directors who brings life to the scripts.

Karan Johar in his recent interview, opens up about the failure of the film Kalank and said, We had great expectation with the film as we had an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt but unfortunately the film didn’t touch audiences heart and film fizzled at the box office.

Karan further added, the film was a global disaster and in today’s era no longer big actors could attract the audiences but the wise content or a good script could hook the audiences. However, writers are playing a huge role in today’s cinemas. Karan on Kalank’s fate added, No actor could consider him or herself as a superstar, as audiences are the true superstar in every sense, If we have a great content to present them then only audiences will love our films otherwise the film can fail miserably.

On the professional front, Karan johar as we all know is great at his work. For the year 2020 Karan is all set to entertain his fans with the films like Takht, Brahmastra, Shershaah, Sooryavanshi, Good News, Gunjan Saxena, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

