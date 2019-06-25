Takht: Filmmaker Karan Johar is currently gearing up for his upcoming Takht. Recently, the director revealed that Takht will be his return in order to make a strong, emotional and dynamic family film. The period drama will release in December 2020.

Takht: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is among the most talented directors who is best known for his hit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Karan Johar is not only known for his films, but he is also known for his fashion statement.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Takht, which is a period drama film. The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Recently, the director revealed that the film is a period drama film which revolves around family emotions. He also said that Takht will be his return in order to make a strong, emotional and dynamic family drama.

Karan Johar has been serving the industry since last 21 years as a director and for him, nothing has changed. Karan also revealed that his excitement level for Bollywood and cinema is still the same and even after years, he still remains a child who is a big fan of Bollywood. In the interview, he also revealed that with his every new project, the excitement with nervousness before every Friday remains the same.

Takht is among the highly anticipated film which features Ranveer Singh in the role of Dara Shukoh, Vicky Kaushal in the role of Aurangzeb, Kareena Kapoor Khan in the role of Jahan Begum, who is the daughter of Shah Jahan, Bhumi Pednekar in the role of Roshanara Begum and Alia Bhatt as Dilras Banu Begum.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App