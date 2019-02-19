Karan Johar over nepotism debate on praising Gully Boy starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh: Bollywood is all praises for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy. After Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar heaped praises on Gully Boy, a troll took to his official Twitter account and made a nasty comment accusing him of nepotism. Instead of being miffed by the comment, Karan decided to reply to the Gully Boy and made everyone laugh out loud with his witty reply. Responding to N-word, the filmmaker asked the troll to shut up and watch the film.

Praising Gully Boy, Karan Johar shared a heartfelt post on his official Instagram account on Tuesday. In the post, the filmmaker called the film a cult classic and added that it is a masterpiece of modern times. All praises for Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Sidhanth Chaturvedi, Karan added that the entire team of Gully Boy deserves a standing ovation.

View this post on Instagram

When passion supersedes grass root realities…when dreams make you wake up to bigger dreams….when you wrap rap into a form of solid expression….when you tell a story that has all this and more….that’s when you have a film that you can assuredly call a MASTERPIECE of modern times! @zoieakhtar weaves a story of aspirations in the underbelly of Mumbai like a bonafide magician….she slowly reveals every trick in her genius bag and you walk away with a lump in your throat and a swag in your step! #apnatimeaayega becomes your life mantra and all you want to do is dance the dance of great Cinema! I have just witnessed a cult classic that has possibly the best ensemble of actors we have seen this decade… @ranveersingh delivers the loudest quiet performance oscillating between silence and storm and you are left awestruck by his immense versatility and ability to sink his teeth into every single character….he makes you feel every beat of Murad’s beats! Outstanding!! What do I say about the girl wonder @aliaabhatt who explodes like a volcano every time she appears on screen! You wait for her and worry about her next move with joy and excitement! ! She is so so so brilliant! I think Safeena deserves a spin off film of her own! @siddhantchaturvedi makes a smashing debut as MC sher ! He is pitch perfect balancing arrogance and goodness with the ease of a veteran! Every member of the ensemble is terrific! Congratulations to my friends @ritesh_sid and @faroutakhtar for producing this gem of a movie! And finally my dearest Zoya……you are my favourite filmmaker and I feel so proud that I can witness your genius unravel at close quarters!! Well done team #gullyboy the entire technical crew needs a standing ovation!!!! What a film!!!!!!👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

For the uninitiated, Karan Johar launched Alia Bhatt in the Bollywood industry with the film Student of the year alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The filmmaker has been time and again accused of launching star kids in Bollywood as the flagbearer of nepotism.

After Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen space in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. Slated for a release in 2020, Takht also stars Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 