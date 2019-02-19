Karan Johar over nepotism debate on praising Gully Boy starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's latest release Gully Boy is making a buzz for all the right reasons. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday got trolled for praising Gully Boy irking the nepotism debate. Reacting to the same, the filmmaker decided to react to the Gully Boy way and gave a sassy response.

Karan Johar over nepotism debate on praising Gully Boy starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh: Bollywood is all praises for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy. After Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar heaped praises on Gully Boy, a troll took to his official Twitter account and made a nasty comment accusing him of nepotism. Instead of being miffed by the comment, Karan decided to reply to the Gully Boy and made everyone laugh out loud with his witty reply. Responding to N-word, the filmmaker asked the troll to shut up and watch the film.

Praising Gully Boy, Karan Johar shared a heartfelt post on his official Instagram account on Tuesday. In the post, the filmmaker called the film a cult classic and added that it is a masterpiece of modern times. All praises for Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Sidhanth Chaturvedi, Karan added that the entire team of Gully Boy deserves a standing ovation.

Chup kar aur picture dekh!!!!! https://t.co/tE8dPgkD1p — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 19, 2019

For the uninitiated, Karan Johar launched Alia Bhatt in the Bollywood industry with the film Student of the year alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The filmmaker has been time and again accused of launching star kids in Bollywood as the flagbearer of nepotism.

After Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen space in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. Slated for a release in 2020, Takht also stars Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

