Karan Johar party: Filmmaker Karan Johar recently invited Shah Rukh Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji and other celebs in his grand party. In the photo celebs were seen to be in an easy-breezy mood. See photos

Karan Johar party: Bollywood stars under one roof, on Friday ace filmmaker Karan Johar, hosted a grand party for Bollywood bigwigs, Shah Rukh Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, and many other celebs attended the party. Paparazzi snapped some of the photos where these stars were looking in an easy breezy mood. In the photo, stars can be seen donning there all-time favorite casuals. Shah Rukh wore a black jacket on a grey T-shirt with denims. It looks like Shah Rukh is in a mood to relax so he came all the way in a messy look.

Recently a rumor was around the corner that Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan are not in good terms with each other, but by looking on to these photos it doesn’t seem like. According to the source, Karan to be hosting a party too night but he has not invited any of the actors accept Shah Rukh Khan, in the party he would be calling out his producer friends including Sneha Rajani (Sony Pictures), Ajit Andhare (Viacom 18), Amar Butala (Fox Star Studious), Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), Siddharth Roy Kapur (Roy Kapur Films), Sajid Nadiadwala and others.

Also Read: Dear Comrade Hindi remake: Karan Johar dismisses rumours of featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter

On the professional front, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan together created magic on the silver screens with the films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan and many others. Shah Rukh Khan to be seen in the film Don: The Final Chapter, The film is the third installment of super hit action-thriller helmed by Farhan Akhtar, other than this Shah Rukh has many big-budget films in his kitty like Kabir Khan’s Next, Vikram Vedha Remake, Hey Ram Remake, Operation Khukri Based, Ra. One Sequal, Shimit Amin’s Next, Rahul Dholakia’s Next.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App