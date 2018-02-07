Well-known filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday posted a heartfelt message for his twins Yash and Roohi on their first birthday. Karan embraced parenthood last year and announced to the world arrival of his pieces of heart with an adorable post on social media.

Last year on this date, renowned filmmaker Karan Johar was blessed with adorable twins—Yash and Roohi, through the process of surrogacy. The 45-year-old Karan embraced parenthood and announced to the world arrival of his pieces of heart as he wrote on social media, “I feel enormously blessed to be a parent to these pieces of my heart who were welcomed into this world with the help of the marvels of medical science.” Now that the two cupcakes turn one-year-old, Karan Johar on Wednesday took to his Instagram account and posted a heartfelt message for his kids.

An overwhelmed Karan wished his two kids on their first birthday with a lovely photo. “I can’t thank the universe enough for giving my mother and me the most beautiful gift ever….Happy Birthday Roohi and Yash….you are a blessing to us❤❤,” wrote Karan along with the photo. About holding his daughter Roohi for the first time in his arms, Karan said, “When I held them for the first time, I don’t think I can describe the feeling. I cannot explain what I felt. I just sat in the chair and held my daughter first, as she is a little more vulnerable medically. I didn’t even realise there were tears rolling down my face. That feeling cannot be replaced by any other emotion.”

With Yash and Roohi in his life, Karan wants to be “a better person.” Sharing his dreams for the two kids, Karan had said, “I don’t want you to do what is expected just because I have a company and have built a legacy. I wish that I bring you up to become people who are fiercely independent in your choices, opinions and your individual lives. The legacy, if any, I want to pass on is the independence that I was given.”