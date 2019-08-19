A house party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, which saw celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and many others in attendance, turned controversial after allegations of drug abuse. Soon after Karan shared a video on his social media handle, MLA Majinder Singh Sirsa claimed that the celebrities were in a drugged state and urged the police to take an action against them.

In an interaction with Rajeev Masand, Karan Johar has now dismissed the allegations as baseless. He said that the celebrities, who are achieving members of the industry, were having a good time after a week of hard work. The video was taken by him earnestly. If there was anything happening at all, why would he put out a video of it?! He is not stupid.

Further clarifying his stance, the filmmaker said that one is apparently not allowed to scatch their nose. They are not allowed to put their phone in the back pocket. A shadow of light is perceived to be some kind of powder. Vicky Kaushal was recovering from dengue at the time and was drinking hot water with lemon. In fact, his mother was sitting with them 5 minutes prior to the video was shot. He added that it was a happy family social gathering where everyone was having a good time, listening to music and having good conversational energy. Nothing else was happening there.

Karan Johar also threatened to take legal action if it happens the next time. Dismissing them as baseless, the director said that he has told everyone else also that if these baseless accusations come up the next time, he will take legal action. One cannot mar their solid reputations on the basis of a presumption. They cannot accuse someone without any base, truth, fact or reality and try to harm their reputation.

