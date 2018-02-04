Bollywood's favourite filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known for throwing big Bollywood parties, has decided to keep things intimate for the first birthday celebration of his kids Yash and Roohi. However, the birthday party will not be devoid of the presence of celebrity kids like Taimur Ali Khan, Misha Kapoor, Laksshya Kapoor and some other Bollywood kids.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to celebrate the first birthday of his kids Yash and Roohi on February 7th, 2018. Last year, the filmmaker took to Twitter to announce this beautiful change in his life and welcomed fatherhood through surrogacy. When asked about his plans for the big day this year, Karan revealed that he would like to keep the celebrations intimate this time. Talking to a leading daily, Karan revealed, “It’s a small birthday party at home, with just kids their age. I want to keep it simple and intimate this year.”

However, a source close to the daily revealed, “Karan has already spoken to his friends and invited them and their tiny tots to the party at his home. So there will be Taimur Ali Khan, Adira, Misha Kapoor, Laksshya Kapoor and some other B-Town kids.” Speaking about parenting, Karan Johar had wrote on his blog, “I was 44-years-old when you were born to me, and almost immediately you made me as sentimental as a Hallmark greeting card. I spout clichés on how magical the two of you are, how you have filled the vacuum in my life and how you made my house a home, but it’s true.”

He added, “You’ve changed my life completely, and I’m not complaining. I worry a lot more than I ever did—I have these strange thoughts about my insurance premium, my will, even the division of my assets. I stay awake some nights wondering who I can appoint your guardian if something happened to me.” Karan Johar, who was recently spotted at the Lakme Fashion week rocking a super cool grey hairdo, remarked that he is giving his kids the right value system rather than the right clothes, because that’s what the priority is right now.

