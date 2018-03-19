Filmmaker Karan Johar revealed his greatest 'hichki' moment to Rani Mukerji and said that he had a very girlish voice as a child. Recalling his childhood, Karan said that he had a very squeaky voice and used to get teased a lot. He further added that because of his hichki, he felt lesser and was made to feel abnormal. On the work front, the filmmaker is currently working on his upcoming projects like Kesari, Student Of The Year 2 and Brahmastra.

Karan Johar has charmed the audiences as a filmmaker, chat show host and a talent show judge. However, the filmmaker had to overcome a lot of hichkis in his path towards the success. After Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anil Kapoor, Karan got into a conversation with Hichki’s lead star Rani Mukerji and revealed that his greatest hichki while growing up was his voice. In the promotional video released by the makers, Karan can be seen recalling how he was teased a lot for having a squeaky voice.

“When I was a child, there were many Hichki moments. The one that I wouldn’t have changed today, is that I had a very girlish voice when I was a child. I had a very squeaky voice and I used to get teased a lot,” he told Rani. Talking about how his college teacher helped him a lot in instilling that confidence in him through a speaking course, he added, “At those times, societal pressures were such that it (my voice) was a big hichki. I felt lesser and I was made to feel abnormal. And I felt like I needed to overcome this to be the person that I wanted to be. But today, times are different and we are all more evolved. I hope that if this kind of a hiccup comes in people’s lives that they shouldn’t change their core persona. But I did.”

On the work front, Karan Johar starrer Welcome To New York might not have been able to win hearts but the director-producer is currently working on his upcoming projects like Kesari, Student Of The Year 2, Brahmastra, Drive and Raazi. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Hichki chronicles the story of Naina Mathur, who suffers from a nervous system syndrome known as ‘Tourette Syndrome.’ The film will hit the screens on March 23rd, 2017.

