Karan Johar, the director, confirmed on Wednesday that there will be no new season of his chat programme Koffee With Karan. In 2019, the show’s last season was released. Karan’s announcement comes just days after the internet began speculating about the next season’s visitors.

Karan wrote in a note, “Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning. -Karan Johar.”

“End of an era,” one individual said. “Karan rulaoge kya (Karan, do you want to make us cry)?” questioned another. “Oh, please!” exclaimed one. “Come for the seventh season,” one user said, alongside crying emojis, while another added, “Is there a twist?” Is this correct? “What is going on?” “That’s extremely sad!” exclaimed one. “But why?” another person inquired, “KWK was and will always be an iconic guilty pleasure for man.” It was a fantastic performance.”

“Do one SRK or Kareena episode, please,” a fan asked, requesting one episode. “I thought he was going to say it’s returning maybe after all the scandals and what’s happened in the past that’s why it’s not coming back,” another speculated.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were guests in the first season of the chat show, which aired in 2004. Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Twinkle Khanna, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham, Lara Dutta, and many others have appeared as guests on the show during the last 15 years.