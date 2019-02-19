The Gully Boy fever doesn’t seem to slow down anytime soon. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy is garnering praises from all ends, be it Bollywood celebrities, film critics and the audience. In its opening weekend, Gully Boy has crossed Rs 70 crore mark and it cannot get better than that. On Tuesday, Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his official Instagram account to share his review of the film and called it a cult classic.

Sharing one of the posters of Gully Boy, the filmmaker called the film a masterpiece of modern times. All praises for Zoya Akhtar’s vision and direction, Karan said that Ranveer has delivered the loudest quiet performance and added that Alia Bhatt’s character Safeena deserves a spin-off film of her own.

Speaking about debutant Siddhant Chaturvedi’s performance, Karan said that he has managed to strike balance between arrogance and goodness like a veteran. Ending his heartfelt note, Karan mentioned that the entire cast and crew of Gully Boy deserves a standing ovation.

When passion supersedes grass root realities…when dreams make you wake up to bigger dreams….when you wrap rap into a form of solid expression….when you tell a story that has all this and more….that’s when you have a film that you can assuredly call a MASTERPIECE of modern times! @zoieakhtar weaves a story of aspirations in the underbelly of Mumbai like a bonafide magician….she slowly reveals every trick in her genius bag and you walk away with a lump in your throat and a swag in your step! #apnatimeaayega becomes your life mantra and all you want to do is dance the dance of great Cinema! I have just witnessed a cult classic that has possibly the best ensemble of actors we have seen this decade… @ranveersingh delivers the loudest quiet performance oscillating between silence and storm and you are left awestruck by his immense versatility and ability to sink his teeth into every single character….he makes you feel every beat of Murad’s beats! Outstanding!! What do I say about the girl wonder @aliaabhatt who explodes like a volcano every time she appears on screen! You wait for her and worry about her next move with joy and excitement! ! She is so so so brilliant! I think Safeena deserves a spin off film of her own! @siddhantchaturvedi makes a smashing debut as MC sher ! He is pitch perfect balancing arrogance and goodness with the ease of a veteran! Every member of the ensemble is terrific! Congratulations to my friends @ritesh_sid and @faroutakhtar for producing this gem of a movie! And finally my dearest Zoya……you are my favourite filmmaker and I feel so proud that I can witness your genius unravel at close quarters!! Well done team #gullyboy the entire technical crew needs a standing ovation!!!! What a film!!!!!!👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻

Loosely inspired by Mumbai-based hip hop rapper Naezy, Gully Boy revolves around homegrown hip hop artists. The film has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Gully Boy released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, i.e February 14, 2019. The film marks the first collaboration of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on the big screen.

