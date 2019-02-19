Gully Boy review: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has praised Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's latest release Gully Boy. In a heartfelt note shared on Tuesday morning, Karan Johar called the film a cult classic and added that it is a masterpiece of modern times. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Indian hip hop rappers.

The Gully Boy fever doesn’t seem to slow down anytime soon. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy is garnering praises from all ends, be it Bollywood celebrities, film critics and the audience. In its opening weekend, Gully Boy has crossed Rs 70 crore mark and it cannot get better than that. On Tuesday, Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his official Instagram account to share his review of the film and called it a cult classic.

Sharing one of the posters of Gully Boy, the filmmaker called the film a masterpiece of modern times. All praises for Zoya Akhtar’s vision and direction, Karan said that Ranveer has delivered the loudest quiet performance and added that Alia Bhatt’s character Safeena deserves a spin-off film of her own.

Speaking about debutant Siddhant Chaturvedi’s performance, Karan said that he has managed to strike balance between arrogance and goodness like a veteran. Ending his heartfelt note, Karan mentioned that the entire cast and crew of Gully Boy deserves a standing ovation.

Loosely inspired by Mumbai-based hip hop rapper Naezy, Gully Boy revolves around homegrown hip hop artists. The film has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Gully Boy released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, i.e February 14, 2019. The film marks the first collaboration of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on the big screen.

