Karan Johar on working with Kangana Ranaut: If the film demands, then why not

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar said he is willing to work with Kangana Ranaut in the future projects. While speaking to a leading daily, Karan Johar said that he has no problem with her. Till now, the projects haven’t demanded her requirement. Also, no director has come out with a desire to cast her in project. Therefore, hadn’t cast her. Therefore, in the future, if a film will demand her requirement, he would definitely work with her. Our personal differences will not hamper professions. Talking about his qualms with Anurag Kashyap, he said Anurag and him had a huge problem but he still wrote dialogues for Kurbaan.

Elaborating more on the professional ethics, he said he was a working filmmaker and he didn’t have problems or issues with anybody and he doesn’t certainly bring them to the workplace. It’s a commercial deal and there are no emotions involved in commerce.

Queen actor Kangana Ranaut courted controversy for alleging that Karan Johar is the flagbearer of the nepotism. She made this statement during the show of ace filmmaker Karan Johar, Koffee with Karan. Ever since rumours were rife that Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut are keeping a distance between themselves professionally also.

Kangana Ranaut’s next film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been released today i.e January 25. In this movie, Kangana Ranaut is directing the film along with Krrish. Television actor Ankita Lokhande is making her debut in the movie. The movie is made on the budget of Rs 125 crore.

