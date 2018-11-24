Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has taken some time off his busy schedule to spend quality time with his kids Yash and Roohi. Sharing a snippet of the same, he has shared an adorable video on his official Instagram account in which the brother-sister duo can be seen dancing on their toy car. With this, Karan can also be seen giving some important driving lessons to Yash and Roohi in the video.

An actor, director, producer, talent show judge to a celebrity chat show host, Karan Johar dons many hats with absolute ease and perfection. As he continues to build his own empire, he is also a hands-on father who manages to take time out of his busy schedule to spend time with his two little babies-Yash and Roohi. Sharing a slice of his personal life, Karan has shared an adorable video of the brother-sister duo on his official Instagram account.

In the video, Yash and Roohi can be seen dancing on their toy car while Karan can be seen giving some important driving lessons to both of them. As Karan encourages them to dance while he records the video, Yash gives a sweet surprise to everyone as he hugs Roohi.

Have a look at Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi here:

Received over 900K views, the video has not only received a lot of love from the social media users but also Bollywood celebrities. While celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt liked the video, actors like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ishaan Khatter, Karisma Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Mini Mathur, Sonali Bendre and Farah Khan can be seen showering their praises in the comment section.

In his comment, Ishaan Khatter, who was recently seen in the film Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor, stated that it seems Yash did the dance step of Zingaat in the beginning of the video. Meanwhile, Farah Khan commented that their dancing skills are just like Karan Johar.

