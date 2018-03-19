Being a doting son, Karan Johar planned a star-studded birthday party for mother Hiroo Johar on her 75th. From Kareena Kapoor to Manish Malhotra, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukherji and not to be missed Sonu Nigam who took the limelight by singing melodious songs with Shabana Azmi. Karan took to Instagram to share pictures from the birthday bash. Take a look at the cute family picture!

The student of the year director took to Instagram and wrote, , “My family!❤.” while he was looking handsome in blue suit, mother Hiroo stunned in the Indian attire which was a yellow salwar suit. The cute twins took the limelight as Roohi was snapped in floral dress while yash was wearing a golden kurta pajama. A sources was quoted saying, “Since Hiroo is fond of flowers, Karan plans to decorate the venue as well as their residence with different kinds of flowers on Sunday. Even the invite was accompanied by a bunch of her favourite white roses.” Take a look at the pictures Karan Johar shared from the birthday bash of his mother.

My family!❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 18, 2018 at 6:07am PDT

#friendslikefamily❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 18, 2018 at 11:49am PDT

Karan Johar also shared the family snaps on Instagram stories with caption “Family”.

