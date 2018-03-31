In 2013, the Indian film industry paid homage to the 100 glorious years of Indian cinema with the Bombay Talkies, helmed by this generation's most promising filmmakers — Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee. Now it is reported that the second installment of the film is titled Lust Stories and instead of a theatrical release, the film will be premiered on the streaming giant Netflix in June 2018.

One of the directors of the Bombay Talkies group, filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to helm a short film in Lust Stories, Netflix’s collection of four short films directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee apart from Johar. Today, Johar shared his excitement, “Supremely excited about #luststories on @NetflixIndia! The company of prolific filmmaker’s and the interpretation of lust made this experience so satisfying for me! My film has @vickykaushal09 @Advani_Kiara @NehaDhupia! Thanks @RonnieScrewvala @ashidua_fue.”

He also later shared the first look of his own short film that stars Vicky Kaushal (who also starred in Love Per Square Foot, the Netflix film that released in February), Kirana Advani and Neha Dhupia. Ronnie Screwvala is producing the film under his banner RSVP in association with Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment. Earlier, Karan Johar had said in a statement, “A theme of lust….a new age and dynamic platform…the company of prolific filmmakers…the vision of Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala made this experience immensely sexy and satisfying! (no pun intended)…Lust Stories breaks ground and even tears the envelope at times! This one is worth the price of a subscription!”

Netflix has been heavily spending on Indian content of late. It is not clear if they are getting suitable results since numbers when it comes to web streaming services are hard to come by. But it always helps when you collaborate with the bigwigs of Indian film industry. With increasing internet penetration among Indians, Netflix may win the competition soon and bloodlessly if the rivals like Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video do not catch up.

