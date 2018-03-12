If there is one thing that Karan Johar absolutely loves, then it has to be fashion! Karan Johar, who landed in Mumbai last night after a week long trip in London with his close friends, took to Twitter to share one of his shattering experience. In the tweet, the filmmaker revealed he is shattered to have missed out on the opportunity to reveal his new jacket at the airport and it's all because of the paparazzi.

The big secret of the showbiz is finally out! Ever thought of how celebrities look oh-so-fresh and dazzling right after they step out of the airport? Well, it takes a lot of effort. Imagine, how heart-breaking it would be for the celebrities to miss out on a fashion opportunity like that. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who landed in Mumbai on Sunday after a long week trip in London, had a similar incident and took his Twitter handle to express his disappointment.

He tweeted: “Was about to land! Wore a new jacket! Product in hair! Big sun glasses were put on! New bag pack positioned for capture! And then….the worse thing happened!!!!! The paps Were NOT there!!!!! Shattered! Will now repeat this look and pray!” The tweet felt so retable that celebrities like Ileana D’ Cruz, Parineeti Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Wahi to Raagini Khana just couldn’t hold back their laughter. Parineeti Chopra, who is currently shooting for Namaste England, responded to Karan’s tweet and tweeted, “HAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA HHAHAHAHAHA karannnnn yaaaaaa @karanjohar.” However, it was none other than Rap King Badshah’s tweet that caught the maximum eyes as he had tweeted, “I feel you sir” with an eyeroll emoji.

Was about to land! Wore a new jacket! Product in hair! Big sun glasses were put on! New bag pack positioned for capture! And then….the worse thing happened!!!!! The paps Were NOT there!!!!! Shattered! Will now repeat this look and pray! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 11, 2018

On the work front, Karan Johar starrer Welcome To New York might not have been able to win hearts but the director-producer is currently working on his upcoming projects like Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Drive starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput and Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Currently, he is also the judge the acting based talent show India’s Next Superstars along with Rohit Shetty.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Bahahahahahahaha I feel you 😂 — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) March 11, 2018

HAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA karannnnn yaaaaaa 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @karanjohar — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 11, 2018

hehehehe 😜😜😜😂❤️😘 — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 11, 2018

Bwaaaahhhhh. I feel your pain kJ. Such a travesty no? — J (@jiteshpillaai) March 11, 2018

Hahhahahahhahahahahhhahahha — Karan Wahi (@karan009wahi) March 11, 2018

I feel you sir 🙏😒 — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) March 11, 2018

Fab ! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Ragini Khanna (@iraginikhanna) March 11, 2018

