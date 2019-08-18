Filmmaker Karan Johar has slammed a troll on Twitter calling him gay. In response to his tweet, Karan Johar has called him out by addressing him as an absolutely original genius.

Trust Karan Johar when it comes to shutting down a troll on social media with his sass and no nonsense attitude. Something similar happened today morning when a troll tried to mock the filmmaker about his sexuality in the garb of a joke. He tweeted that a movie should be made on Karan Johar’s life. Karan Johar: the gay. Soon after the tweet was made, Karan Johar decided to teach the Twitter user a lesson calling him out publicly.

Addressing him as an absolutely original genius, Karan asked him where he had been hiding all this while. He further thanked him for existing and emerging as the most prolific voice on Twitter today. The tweet put out by the troll has been deleted while the profile has also been deactivated.

Several social media users have reacted to the mean comment in the comment section. One of the Twitter user has said that this is nonsense and an effort to malign someone in public. One should see Karan Johar’s contribution in Bollywood. Another user has asked Karan to ignore the negativity as he is an inspiration to many out there.

You absolutely orignal genius! Where have you been hiding all this while??? Thank you for existing and emerging as the most prolific voice on Twitter today!!! https://t.co/5lxcPMjVif — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 18, 2019

On the work front, Karan Johar recently announced that he would be remaking Vijay Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade in Hindi. Earlier, reports were rife that Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are being considered for lead roles but Karan Johar later put an end to all of it by clarifying that the search is still on. Along with bankrolling upcoming films like Good news, Drive and Brahmastra, Karan Johar will also be directing a magnum opus titled Takht.

