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Home > Entertainment News > Karan Johar Slams Mallika Sherawat Over Rhea Chakraborty Jail Remark: ‘That Was Below The Belt’

Karan Johar Slams Mallika Sherawat Over Rhea Chakraborty Jail Remark: ‘That Was Below The Belt’

Karan Johar called Mallika Sherawat’s Rhea Chakraborty jail remark “below the belt” during The Traitors 2 reunion. Here’s what happened.

Karan Johar, Mallika Sherawat and Rhea Chakraborty (Image: Instagram)
Karan Johar, Mallika Sherawat and Rhea Chakraborty (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 19:13 IST

Karan Johar did not hold back while addressing Mallika Sherawat’s controversial remark about Rhea Chakraborty during The Traitors 2 reunion. The filmmaker-host called Mallika’s earlier comment about Rhea’s imprisonment “below the belt”, making it clear that he felt the comparison crossed a line. Mallika, meanwhile, said that she had already apologised to Rhea over the remark.

What Did Mallika Sherawat Say About Rhea Chakraborty?

The controversy began when Mallika was discussing the idea of making a “comeback”. During the conversation, she referred to Rhea Chakraborty and brought up the fact that the actress had returned to public life after spending time in jail.

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The comparison did not sit well with many viewers, especially because Rhea’s legal and personal ordeal had been one of the most heavily scrutinised celebrity controversies in recent years. Her comment later resurfaced during The Traitors 2 reunion, where Karan Johar directly addressed it.

Why Did Karan Johar Call The Remark ‘Below The Belt’?

Karan told Mallika that he felt the comment was unfair because Rhea’s imprisonment was connected to a deeply difficult period in her real life and should not have been reduced to a punchline or reality-show comparison. He called the remark “below the belt”, indicating that he believed Mallika had taken the conversation into unnecessarily personal territory. Karan’s reaction also appeared to draw a clear line between competitive banter on a reality show and comments involving someone’s past legal troubles.

How Did Mallika Sherawat Respond?

Mallika did not continue defending the remark. She said that she had already spoken to Rhea and apologised to her. That response helped cool down the exchange, but the moment once again brought attention to the original comment and why it had caused discomfort.

Why Was Rhea Chakraborty’s Jail Reference Sensitive?

Rhea Chakraborty spent time in custody in 2020 in connection with a drugs-related investigation following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She later returned to public life and gradually resumed professional appearances.

Because of the intense media scrutiny and public criticism, she faced during that period, references to her imprisonment continue to be treated as a sensitive subject. That is why Karan appeared particularly uncomfortable with Mallika using it casually while discussing celebrity comebacks.

Did Mallika Sherawat Apologise To Rhea Chakraborty?

According to Mallika, yes. She said during the reunion that she had already apologised to Rhea for the remark. While the issue appeared to be settled between them personally, Karan’s reaction ensured that the moment became one of the most talked-about exchanges from the reunion.

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Karan Johar Slams Mallika Sherawat Over Rhea Chakraborty Jail Remark: ‘That Was Below The Belt’

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Karan Johar Slams Mallika Sherawat Over Rhea Chakraborty Jail Remark: ‘That Was Below The Belt’

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Karan Johar Slams Mallika Sherawat Over Rhea Chakraborty Jail Remark: ‘That Was Below The Belt’

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Karan Johar Slams Mallika Sherawat Over Rhea Chakraborty Jail Remark: ‘That Was Below The Belt’
Karan Johar Slams Mallika Sherawat Over Rhea Chakraborty Jail Remark: ‘That Was Below The Belt’
Karan Johar Slams Mallika Sherawat Over Rhea Chakraborty Jail Remark: ‘That Was Below The Belt’
Karan Johar Slams Mallika Sherawat Over Rhea Chakraborty Jail Remark: ‘That Was Below The Belt’

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