Home > Entertainment > Karan Johar Slams Netizens: 'Chup Kar!' To 'Nepo Kids ka Daijaan' Jibe Over 'Saiyaara' Praise

Karan Johar Slams Netizens: ‘Chup Kar!’ To ‘Nepo Kids ka Daijaan’ Jibe Over ‘Saiyaara’ Praise

Karan Johar claps back at troll calling him “nepo kid ka daijaan” after praising Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film Saiyaara. The film surprises with ₹80 crore weekend and strong debut performances.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 09:46:02 IST

Bollywood director Karan Johar, whose name has become synonymous with the world of Bollywood glamour and, all too often, controversy, recently found himself in a fire storm on social media. Johar, who has a reputation for overblown effusive endorsements of newcomers, had praised Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s entry into Bollywood with the movie ‘Saiyaara,’ directed by Mohit Suri, that has caused a stir at the box office. His genuine gratitude, however, was greeted with an obscene remark from a troll, who had called him “nepo kids ka daijaan” – basically, godfather of the star kids. Johar, never afraid of speaking his mind, quickly shut off the negativity with a straightforward “Chup kar! Ghar baithe baithee negativity mat paal! Do bachon ka kaam dekh !! Aur khud kuch kaam kar!”  This acerbic response identifies the still simmering tension between insider knowledge and free opinion, and especially about the topic of nepotism.

Box Office Triumph: ‘Saiyaara’ Surpasses Expectations

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer ‘Saiyaara,’ defied initial predictions to turn out as a huge box office success. The movie, which had an opening day gross of an estimated Rs 21 crore, has reportedly crossed the Rs 80 crore mark in the opening weekend, which places it on the list of biggest-opening movies of 2025. This reflects the new charm of its stars as well as director Mohit Suri’s capability to think out-of-the-box and develop ideas that resonate with youth. The film has been said to have overtaken the lifetime box office of some other debutant-starrer films such as ‘Dhadak’ and ‘Student of the Year.’

Performance Praises: Ahaan & Aneet’s Impact

Other than the box office total, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have earned mass respect for their performance in ‘Saiyaara.’ Their chemistry on screen and the intensity of emotion portrayed in it have earned appreciation from critics and industry players on a mass level. Ahaan has especially earned much acclaim for his powerful debut, many of them admiring him for portraying a series of emotions. Aneet, who was spotted making a cameo appearance in ‘Salaam Venky’ and shattered hearts playing web series ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry,’ has also made her presence felt on screen, her weakness and strength stealing hearts. Their effort is being attributed as one of the primary factors through which the film was such a huge hit in being unexpected, proving that unpolished talent can actually capture people’s attention regardless of whether it is from a new face or otherwise.

