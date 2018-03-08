Ace filmmaker Karan Johar is known for his puzzling tweets. From taking a dig at some celebrity or commenting about a specific controversy, Karan knows the art of taking an extremely sarcastic dig at people or situations. One of such tweets came on Wednesday midnight when Karan indirectly took a dig at how the media organizations and social media sites were getting insensitive about legendary actress Sridevi’s demise and Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s ailing health. The director-producer took to micro-blogging site Twitter on Wednesday night and tweeted something very logical.

He wrote: “Dear Sensitivity….are you soon becoming extinct? You were best friends with instinct…why did you fall apart? And why have you lost yourself to technology and social media ….get back to your old self please! Love….Humanity.” While a few people took the tweet in a positive sense, a few also trolled him. One user said: “Ha ha the host of #koffeewithkaran is talking about being sensitive, surely there’s irony in his tweet?” However, Karan Johar here is trying to make a very valid and logical point through his tweet.

ALSO READ: Family time with Kapil Sharma new promo: Comedy King is back with a new twist and a new journey

Dear Sensitivity….are you soon becoming extinct? You were best friends with instinct…why did you fall apart? And why have you lost yourself to technology and social media ….get back to your old self please! Love….Humanity — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 7, 2018

ALSO READ: It is okay not to be okay but it is not okay not to seek help: Riteish Deshmukh on mental health

It all started when Indian media created an unnecessary controversy out of iconic star Sridevi’s demise and the insensitive coverage of Sridevi’s death by TV channels and the recent case being contemplating Irrfan Khan’s ‘rare disease’ and spreading baseless rumours of a brain cancer. Talking about Irrfan Khan, a close friend of the actor was quoted by a leading who said: “It’s unlikely that he will return to shooting actively for quite a while now… I can’t put a number on his absence of leave. But the treatment is going to be a long process.”

ALSO READ: R Madhavan advocates better pay for writers in Bollywood; says they are treated as superstars in Hollywood

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App