Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor have been roped in for Karan Johar's next titled Takht. Speaking about the film, Karan Johar has stated that Takht is like the K3G of Mughal Era.

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday surprised one and all with the grand announcement of his next film Takht. Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, Takht is said to be the biggest coup Karan has pulled off ever since Khabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. While Karan is known for mastering the art of reflecting contemporary relationships on Family, Love and Friendship in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name Is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Takht definitely stands out of the lot.

In a conversation with Film Companion, Karan broke his silence on the film and said that Takht is like the K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) of Mughal era. However, the major difference is that Takht is more extreme and has more betrayal. With tropes of court politics, the film is very rich in texture. Revolving around complex family dynamics, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles.

Speaking about the star-cast of Takht, Karan stated that it is an unusual mix of talent as they are actors who have walked the parallel path. On one hand, they have the superstar dynamic with Kareena and on other, there is Anil Kapoor whom he has never directed before. He added that each one of them has never played a part like this before and still each actor fits the part perfectly.

On being quipped about comparisons with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has previously helmed magnum opus films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyo Ki Raasleela: Ramleela, Karan Johar said that he would be lying if he did not admit that the comparison is challenging as he loves the filmmaker’s aesthetic. While the comparison does scare him, Karan hopes that he would find his own voice and not be doomed by comparison.

