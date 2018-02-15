Karan Johar’s Valentine’s Day party had a special place for love as a butt of all jokes. On the guest list were Sonakshi Sinha, Ekta Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sussanne Khan. Many of the faces from last year were missing- Malaika Arora, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. While some found love, others were busy with their work

Karan Johar is known for organising some of the best B-town parties. The filmmaker threw a party on Valentine’s Day. You may wonder, being single, what was he celebrating. Karan, just like last year raised a toast to his singlehood and dedicated a party to the singles of tinsel town who joined him in the party. Ekta Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and others reached Karan’s residence in Mumbai on Wednesday for a ‘Singles Party’.

Much before the party begun, Karan gave a sneak peek into the decor which was in sync with the theme of the party. The doors and walls had posters which read, “Roses are red and shit”, “No space for ex-lovers”, “Love is in the air do not breathe” and “Love disappoints, Pizza is eternal” among others. On the contrary, Karan wished Valentine’s Day to his many followers on social media as he tweeted, “Love is the most beautiful feeling in the world! It works best when it’s unconditional…when it’s ego free….when it’s not too dependant on expectation….and most importantly when it’s foundation is TRUST! #HappyValentinesDay ”

Love is the most beautiful feeling in the world! It works best when it’s unconditional…when it’s ego free….when it’s not too dependant on expectation….and most importantly when it’s foundation is TRUST! #HappyValentinesDay ❤️❤️❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 14, 2018

Ekta Kapoor shared a photo with the host on her Instagram account and gave him the title of ‘best host ever’. She wrote, “One single confirmed every year at @karanjohar singles party! Best host ever.” Sonakshi Sinha also posted a photo of herself from the party where she was all smiles as Athiya Shetty clicked a photo of the Dabangg actor. Another inside photo of the party had Karan posing with Sussanne Khan and Manish Malhotra.