Karan Johar is the controversy king of Bollywood and his juicy talk-shows feeds every filmy freak with a dose of gossip. This time too, the filmmaker is going to bring an interesting talk-show for his audience based on star wives. From spilling secret stories of their husband to giving tips on a happy married life, the crazy questions will build the excitement of the show. The show will also reveal the struggle stories of the stars and how do they manage to divide the priority between home and work.

Karan Johar is coming back with a very different concept and people are loving it. Although there has been no official confirmation for the same and the title has not been leaked until now but there are several rumours on the internet. One of the top media body reported that the show is going to be an intimate chat and the star wives will be called upon to talk about their daily life issues and how do they constantly manage to be in the spotlight.

Now, the news of Gauri Khan and Twinkle Khanna being the first guests in the show is revolving on the internet. It will be interesting to see how the star ladies reveal the deep dark secrets of their married life. The show might also bring the star moms and ladies whose children are going to debut in Bollywood.

The show is also creating a wave on the internet and people are going gaga over it. This is the first time that even the non-actress star wives or moms will feature in a talk show. There are also rumours that the show will start rolling by the end of 2020.

Karan Johar very well knows how to double the anticipation in fans for his shows. With the juicy gossips and tricky questions, he manages to build a good TRP for his shows. The popular chat shows Koffee With Karan has been swaying fans for many years now and is going to be back with a bang.

