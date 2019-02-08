Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on February 7 celebrated his twins Yash and Roohi's second birthday in Mumbai. The celebration was attended by star kids like Taimur Ali Khan, Misha Kapoor, AbRam Khan along with celebrities like Varan Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Neha Dhupia. Twinning in matching outfits, Yash and Roohi look adorable in the photos that are going viral on social media from the celebration.

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi celebrated their second birthday on February 8 and it was no less than a starry affair. Taimur Ali Khan, Misha Kapoor, AbRam Khan and Lakkshya Kapoor were among the star kids who marked their presence at the event along with celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Neha Dhupia. In one of the photos going viral on social media, Yash and Roohi can be seen sitting on the grass with Taimur.

While the twins can be seen wearing a matching red and blue jacket and denim combination, little Tim-Tim can be seen looking dapper in a powder-blue tracksuit with white sneakers. In another photo, Karan’s little munchkin Yash can be seen sitting in Varun Dhawan’s lap while playing with a toy.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Gully Boy, attended the birthday bash with Deepika Padukone. An adorable selfie of the duo is going viral in which they can be seen posing with a little fan. Meanwhile, in another photo, Deepika can be seen posing for a picture-perfect selfie with Neha Dhupia.

On the professional front, Karan Johar is currently hosting celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan Season 6. Along with producing upcoming Bollywood films like Kesari, Brahmastra, Takht and many more, Karan will be donning the director’s hat for upcoming film Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is slated to release in 2020.

