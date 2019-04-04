Bollywood director Karan Johar becomes the first Indian filmmaker to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore. Apart from unveiling the statue, he also launched the special area in the museum which is dedicated to Indian cinema.

Karan Johar is counted amongst the most prominent filmmakers of the industry. The hardworking director is best known for his memorable films and songs and leaves no chance to entertain the audience with his talent. In order to add more to his achievements, Karan Johar has recently won the title of becoming the first filmmaker of India to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. Today, the hardworking director has unveiled his wax statue with his mother Hiroo Johar. Both of them looked very happy and posed with Karan Johar’s wax statue.

The wax figure very well justifies his selfie obsession as the director is posing clicking a selfie. Film critic Taran Adarsh recently shared his pictures with the wax statue and it seems that both of them are really happy with the director’s new achievement.

Karan Johar with mom Hiroo Johar at the unveiling of his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in #Singapore. pic.twitter.com/78lXrpOFro — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2019

A few days ago, the filmmaker shared his picture showcasing his handprint and shared the big news with his fans on Twitter. Not only this, but the director also launched a special area in the museum which is only dedicated to Indian cinema. The area can utilise various innovative and special technologies like Kinect, physical special effects and Hologram. It gives the visitor a special chance to act and dance with Indian celebrities. The statue stands with Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Mahesh Babu, Jackie Chan and many other stars.

Currently, the director is busy in promoting his upcoming film Kalank which will hit the silvers screens on April 17, 2019. The film is a period drama film which features Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur. Some hours back, the trailer of the film was released and it has created a lot of buzz among the fans.

