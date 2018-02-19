Soon after two super hit films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Varun Dhawan and director Shashank Khaitan have once again joined hands for a forthcoming film titled Rannbhoomi which is slated to release on Diwali 2020.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who gave Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan a big Bollywood break in his film Student Of The Year 2 which became a launch pad for Varun’s shining career in Bollywood, has again cast Varun in one of his forthcoming film title Rannbhoomi, which will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Varun will be playing the lead role in the film. However, the name of the leading lady in the film has not been revealed yet. According to sources, it will be an action-drama loaded with emotions and opulence in equal measure.

Titled Rannbhoomi, the film is a love story at heart with an element of revenge at the core of the narrative. Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce the news of Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan's forthcoming venture titled Rannbhoomi which will be released on Diwali 2020. This will be the third collaboration of Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan. They previously joined hands for super hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Karan Johar is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Dhadak and on the other hand, Varun is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film October, which is slated to release on April 13, this year. This will be the third time when Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan will be working on a venture. The film will be co-produced by Apoorva Mehta.